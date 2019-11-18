LOS ANGELES, USA – Buddy Hield scored a season-high 35 points and the Sacramento Kings snapped the Boston Celtics' 10-game NBA winning streak with a 100-99 home triumph.

Sacramento center Richaun Holmes sank two decisive free throws with 13 seconds remaining to give the Kings their fifth win in seven games after an 0-5 start on Sunday, September 17 (Monday, September 18, Philippine time).

"Thank God we were able to pull off this win. Definitely needed this win," Hield said. "We've got to stay locked in and stay focused and be ready for every challenge every night.

"We know what we're doing. We're going to try to take it one game at a time and we'll be fine."

The Celtics fell to 10-2, having not lost since their season opener 3 and a half weeks ago at Philadelphia.

Led by Jaylen Brown's 18 points, the Celtics saw the end of their longest win streak since taking 16 in a row early in the 2017-18 campaign.

Hield's three-pointer with 1:52 remaining gave the Kings a 96-95 lead.

Boston's Jayson Tatum answered with a jumper but Hield, who went 14-of-24 from the floor, struck again with a fadeaway only for Boston to answer on a Daniel Theis dunk, giving the Celtics a 99-98 edge with 52 seconds remaining.

Holmes was fouled going for a rebound by Boston's Marcus Smart and sank two free throws to put the Kings ahead by the final margin.

Smart missed a jumper for the win at the final buzzer and Sacramento had the victory.

Bogdan Bogdanovic had 12 points and 10 assists for the Kings while Nemanja Bjelica added 12 points and 14 rebounds for Sacramento.

Celtics guard Kemba Walker added 15 points and 9 assists, Smart had 9 assists, Brown grabbed 8 rebounds, Tatum had 14 points and Theis contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Celtics.

Denver's Jamal Murray scored 39 points and Paul Millsap added 23 to lead the Nuggets over host Memphis, 131-114, for their fifth win in 6 road contests. Jaren Jackson led the Grizzlies with 22 points.

Tobias Harris scored 27 points to lead 6 Philadelphia players in double figures as the 76ers rolled to a 114-95 triumph at Cleveland.

Joel Embiid added 14 points for the 76ers and Ben Simmons had 10 points and 11 assists for Philadelphia. Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 17 points.

With the Orlando Magic clinging to a three-point lead, Markelle Fultz made a steal and dunk then sank a free throw with 36 ticks left to lift the hosts over the Washington Wizards, 125-121, in a match of struggling Eastern Conference clubs.

Nikola Vucevic led Orlando (6-7) with 30 points and 17 rebounds while Evan Fournier had 25 points and Fultz had a 45-game career-high 19 points for the Magic, who ended a 4-1 homestand.

Bradley Beal scored 34 points to lead Washington (3-8) and crack the NBA career 10,000-point mark. – Rappler.com