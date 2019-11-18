MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James toyed with the Atlanta Hawks to power the Los Angeles Lakers to a 122-101 romp and their 10th win on Sunday, November 17 (Monday, November 18, Manila time).

Playing in his 17th season, James hardly looked like he ever slowed down after racking up 33 points, 12 assists, and 7 rebounds as the Lakers improved to 10-2 for a share of the lead in the NBA with the Boston Celtics.

James shot a season-high 6 three-pointers and had no turnovers in 33 minutes of play. His teammates also benefited from his passing wizardry, with 6 other Lakers finishing in double figures in scoring.

Kyle Kuzma churned out 17 points and 5 rebounds, Anthony Davis put up 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 blocks, as Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope delivered 15 and 13 points, respectively, in the win.

Danny Green added 11 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks, while Alex Caruso chipped in another 11 points for the Lakers, who won their third straight match and are 9-1 in the last 10 games.

Trae Young was the lone bright spot for the Hawks, who dropped to 4-8 for 11th place in the Eastern Conference, with 31 points, 7 assists, and 2 steals.

Winning their first two games of the season, the Hawks have been on a slump, nailing only 2 of their last 10 outings. – Rappler.com