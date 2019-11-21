MANILA, Philippines – Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 42 points in their first game together as the Los Angeles Clippers pulled out a 107-104 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, November 20 (Thursday, November 21, Philippine time).

The game marked the first time George and Leonard played together since both joined the Clippers in the offseason.

Leonard, who scored 17 points on 7-of-20 shooting, was coming off a three-game rest and George – who missed the start of the season with a shoulder injury – was playing in his fourth game.

Coach Doc Rivers said George, who finished with 25 points, is still trying to play himself into shape.

"I was more concerned minute-wise with Paul than Kawhi," Rivers said. "It is funny. He (George) told me in the first half 'I got to play more because I got to get in better shape. I am exhausted out here.' This game helped. He was pretty strong at the end."

Lou Williams scored a team-high 27 points and Patrick Beverley grabbed a career-best 16 rebounds to go along with 14 points and 7 assists. JaMychal Green also added 10 points as Los Angeles won its third straight game.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with a season-high 30 points. Marcus Smart recorded 15 points and 8 assists, Brad Wanamaker added 14 points, and Kemba Walker had 13 points and 9 rebounds.

"It was a high-level game," said Celtics coach Brad Stevens. "Both teams competed, even when the shots weren't going down."

Boston had its chances as Tatum missed a tying three-point attempt with two seconds left, and Leonard blocked Walker's desperation three-point attempt just before the buzzer in overtime.

"That was an ugly win, but it was beautiful," Rivers said. – Rappler.com