LOS ANGELES, USA – Harassment charges against Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins, who was accused in August of threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend, have been dropped, the NBA player's lawyer said Friday, November 22.

"I am pleased to announce all criminal charges against DeMarcus Cousins have been dropped," attorney Moshae Donald said in a statement. "The case is dismissed and Mr. Cousins is looking forward to moving onward with his life and career as a professional basketball player."

Authorities in Mobile, Alabama, had issued a warrant for Cousins' arrest on a misdemeanor charge after the TMZ.com website published an audio recording in which a man identified as Cousins by his ex-girlfriend Christy West threatens her after she refused to allow their son to attend his wedding.

The Los Angeles Times, citing a person familiar with the proceedings, said the warrant was later withdrawn and Cousins was arraigned, but the Mobile city attorney ultimately decided to drop the charges.

The NBA had announced an investigation into the incident, and it was not immediately clear if Cousins could still face league discipline.

Cousins, 29, signed a one-year contract with the Lakers on July 6 but tore knee ligaments during pre-season and will likely miss the entire 2019-2020 campaign. – Rappler.com