LOS ANGELES, USA – Boston guard Kemba Walker suffered a possible neck injury and was stretchered off the court during the 2nd quarter of the Celtics' road contest against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, November 22.

According to the Boston Celtics Twitter, Walker was diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms and is being transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

Walker had his head down and collided head first into the stomach of teammate Semi Ojeleye with just over 3 minutes remaining in the first half.

Walker lay motionless for a few minutes and paramedics put a neck brace on him before he eventually was removed from the floor.

The 29-year-old veteran is in his first season with the Celtics, averaging 22.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 14 games. – Rappler.com