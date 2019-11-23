LOS ANGELES, USA – LeBron James had 23 points and Anthony Davis made 4 clutch free throws in the final 10 seconds as the Los Angeles Lakers pulled out a 130-127 win over the Oklahoma City.

Davis finished with a team high 33 points and 11 rebounds but it was his free throw shooting that helped the Lakers seal the victory over the struggling Thunder on Friday, November 22 (Saturday, November 23, Philippine time).

Chris Paul made a layup with 11 seconds remaining to get the Thunder to within 126-125 before Davis made a pair of free throws to put the Lakers up by 3 with 8 seconds left.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored with 4 seconds to go before two more free throws from Davis gave the Lakers another three-point cushion.

The Thunder made a final long desperation inbounds pass but James stole the ball from Steven Adams to end the game.

This marked the Lakers' second win over the Thunder in a span of 3 days, after beating Oklahoma City, 112-107, on Tuesday at Los Angeles. The Thunder have now lost 3 straight and 5 of their last 6.

The Lakers won their sixth straight game and earned a 13th victory in their past 14 contests.

It is the seventh consecutive game that James has posted double-digit assists. He leads the league with an average of 11.3 assists per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points and Adams added 22 for the Thunder.

Paul added 18 points and 7 assists for Oklahoma City, which tied a season-high in points.

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo was ejected with 10:20 remaining when he earned his second technical for a flagrant foul for putting his right leg into the groin area of Thunder guard Dennis Schroder.

Elsewhere, Luka Doncic posted his third straight 30-plus points game as the Dallas Mavericks swept all 4 games on their recent homestand with a 143-101 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Doncic, who rested on the bench for the entire 4th quarter, finished with 30 points and 14 assists on 11 of 18 shooting from the floor.

He is the eighth Mavericks player to score 30-plus points in 3 straight games, joining among others Dirk Nowitzki who did it in 2010.

Nowitzki was watching from the stands on Friday night. It was his first visit to American Airlines Center since retiring after last season.

Justin Jackson had 19 points, Kristaps Porzingis scored 17, Tim Hardaway had 16 for Dallas, who had 7 players finish in double-digit scoring.

Darius Garland scored 23 points for the Cavaliers, who have lost 6 in a row. – Rappler.com