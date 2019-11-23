MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Lakers notched their fourth straight win with a 122-119 conquest of the Houston Rockets on Friday, November 22 (Saturday, November 23, Philippine time).

Kawhi Leonard fired 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals, while Lou Williams scored all of his 26 points in the second half as the Clippers improved to 11-5 to tie the Rockets for No. 3 in the Western Conference.

Williams, who also had 8 assists off the bench, drained a clutch triple with 30 seconds left to give the Clippers a 118-117 lead before Leonard and Paul George scored the last 4 points for the win.

George had 19 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals, while Montrezl Harrell chipped in 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks to help the Clippers deal the Rockets their second straight loss.

Former MVP James Harden was his usual self with 37 points, 12 assists, and 8 rebounds, but the Rockets allowing the Clippers to go on a 42-point fourth-quarter outburst did not help their cause.

Clint Capela put up 17 points, 19 rebounds, and 2 blocks; while Russell Westbrook had 22 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds for the Rockets, who have suddenly gone on a slump after winning 8 straight games. – Rappler.com