LOS ANGELES, USA – A suspicious package led to the evacuation of the Utah Jazz home arena just minutes after the end of their win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday, November 22 (Saturday, November 23, Philippine time).

The majority of fans had already left Vivint Smart Home Arena, so the evacuation mostly affected staff, coaches and players – some of whom were seen heading to their cars still in their uniforms.

Absorbing a 109-113 loss, the visiting Warriors immediately headed to their team bus.

Reporters also had their interviews cut short by the evacuation order as they headed outside with everyone else. – Rappler.com