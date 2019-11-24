LOS ANGELES, USA – Los Angeles guard Rajon Rondo was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Saturday, November 23 (Sunday, November 24, Philippine time), a day after he was ejected from the Lakers' 130-127 NBA win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rondo was fined for "unsportsmanlike physical contact" with Dennis Schroder after aiming a kick at the Thunder guard's groin and for verbal abuse of a game official, and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection," NBA vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe said.

Rondo was charged with a flagrant-2 foul against Schroder and tossed in the 4th quarter. The two had exchanged words earlier in an incident that saw both assessed technical fouls.

In other disciplinary action Saturday, Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was slapped with a $5,000 fine for flopping during his team's 122-119 escape over Houston.

Beverley was adjudged to have flopped – falling or stumbling over in an attempt to draw a foul despite minimal physical contact – as he guarded James Harden early in the 1st quarter of Friday's clash.

It is the second time this season Beverley has been found in violation of the NBA's anti-flopping rules, triggering an automatic $5,000 fine.

Beverley had earlier been warned about play-acting in Wednesday's win over the Boston Celtics.

In that game Beverley collapsed to the court after Celtics ace Jayson Tatum brushed against him as he attempted a three-pointer. – Rappler.com