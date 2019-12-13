LOS ANGELES, USA – Former NBA commissioner David Stern underwent emergency surgery on Thursday, December 12 (Friday, December 13, Philippine time) after suffering a brain hemorrhage, the NBA announced.

"NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage earlier today for which he underwent emergency surgery. Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family," the league said in a news release.

ESPN reported that Stern collapsed at a New York restaurant and was rushed to a local hospital where doctors performed the operation.

Stern served as commissioner from 2006 to 2014 before he was replaced by Adam Silver. Before that he was deputy commissioner under Russ Granik from 1990 to 2006. – Rappler.com