LOS ANGELES, USA – Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 to claim the best record in the NBA on Thursday, December 19.

In a pulsating duel between the leaders of the Eastern and Western Conferences, it was Milwaukee who claimed early bragging rights in a potential match-up of NBA Finals contenders.

Antetokounmpo added 11 rebounds and 7 assists to an impressive night's work, while George Hill had 21 off the bench. Khris Middleton had 15 points with Wesley Matthews adding 13 and Brook Lopez 10.

The victory left Milwaukee five games clear at the top of the Eastern Conference with 25 wins against four defeats.

James meanwhile completed a triple double of 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists while Anthony Davis led the Lakers scoring with 36 points and 10 rebounds at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum.

The Lakers were always chasing the game after a devastating burst of scoring from the Bucks in the second quarter, when they pulled clear of the visitors to gain a decisive advantage.

The Lakers, aiming to avoid a second straight defeat on the road, had stayed in touch early on, trailing only by 23-17 at the end of the 1st quarter. The 17-point total was the lowest Lakers 1st quarter score of the season.

The Bucks soon went 12 points clear at 29-17 in the 2nd quarter, and with 5:30 left in the half, had moved into a 21-point advantage at 49-28.

By half-time the Bucks were 65-45 ahead, firmly in control after a 42-point 2nd quarter.

The Lakers rallied hard after the restart, finding greater shooting accuracy from the floor to cut the Milwaukee lead to 89-81 at the start of the 4th quarter.

Milwaukee however always managed to find a three-pointer when it mattered, Matthews delivering a hammer blow in the final minutes with a three-pointer that put Milwaukee 106-94 ahead after James had missed a three-point attempt that could have put the Lakers within six points.

That 12-point deficit proved too great for the Lakers, who remain on top of the Western Conference despite the defeat, with a record of 24-5. – Rappler.com