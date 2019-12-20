LOS ANGELES, USA – Russell Westbrook delivered a 40-point masterclass as the Houston Rockets scored a 122-117 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center.

The Clippers looked to be heading for an emphatic victory after a dominant first-half display, opening up a 15-point cushion to lead 69-54 at half-time.

But Westbrook raised the tempo in the 3rd quarter and was virtually unplayable as the Rockets outscored the Clippers 36-18 to take a 90-87 lead into the final quarter.

Although Kawhi Leonard and Paul George battled back to help the Clippers take a 113-107 lead with 4:29 remaining, the Rockets finished strongly to close out the win.

Westbrook finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists while teammate James Harden had 28 points and 10 assists.

George led the scoring for the Clippers with 34 points. – Rappler.com