NEW YORK, USA – Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas was suspended two games without pay by the NBA on Sunday, December 22, for entering the spectator stands to confront hecklers, the league announced.

Thomas was ejected with 2:53 remaining in the 4th quarter of Washington's 125-108 loss at Philadelphia on Saturday, December 21, after confronting the 76ers' fans in the stands for what he later said were obscene comments and gestures.

NBA rules dictate ejections and potential fines and suspensions for players who enter the spectator areas during games – measures aimed at preventing altercations or hostile interactions between fans and players.

The verbal encounter between Thomas and the spectators did not escalate.

Two spectators involved in the incident with Thomas have been banned by the 76ers from the team arena for one year and had their season tickets revoked as a result of the confrontation.

Thomas will serve his suspension when the Wizards visit New York on Monday and Detroit on Thursday. He will be able to return when the Wizards host New York next Saturday.

Thomas, 30, is averaging 13.6 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds a game for the Wizards, who are 8-20 after three consecutive losses. – Rappler.com