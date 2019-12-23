LOS ANGELES, USA – Defending champion Toronto made the greatest comeback in club history, rallying from a 30-point deficit to defeat visiting Dallas 110-107 on Sunday, December 22.

Kyle Lowry scored 20 of his 32 points in the 4th quarter and also passed off 10 assists while Chris Boucher had a career-high 21 points to spark the Raptors' comeback victory.

Down 85-55 late in the 3rd quarter, the Raptors battled back over the last 15 minutes and made the first fightback from 30-down to win since Sacramento rallied past Chicago from 35 points behind 10 years ago.

Toronto's fifth consecutive victory snapped a seven-game road win streak for the Mavericks, who were without guard Luka Doncic for the fourth straight game due to a right ankle sprain.

Jalen Brunson led Dallas with 21 points while Kristaps Porzingis had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks.

"Very disappointing loss," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. "We lost our aggression. They did a good job with the trap but that's on me."

Porzingis sank two free throws to put Dallas ahead 107-106 with 32 seconds remaining before Boucher answered with a dunk and added two final free throws to seal the triumph. – Rappler.com