MANILA, Philippines – The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to trade Jordan Clarkson for Utah Jazz's guard Dante Exum, sources said Tuesday, December 24 (Monday, December 23, US time).

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the trade will include two second round draft picks in 2022 (via San Antonio) and 2023 (via Golden State).

Clarkson, whose contract is expiring with a $13.4 million cap hit, is set to bolster the Jazz's offense as former No. 5 overall pick Exum has sustained injuries throughout his NBA career in Utah.

ESPN, through front office insider Bobby Marks, further reported that Exum has two years, $19.2 million left on his contract, forcing the Cavaliers to create a $3.83 million trade exception, which they have one year to use.

Jordan Clarkson is on expiring contract with a $13.4M cap hit. Dante Exum has two years left at $9.6M per year. Cleveland will create a $3.83M trade exception and will also go from $1.3M to $5.1M below the luxury tax. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 24, 2019



Clarkson, 27, has proven that he's in good shape as he is averages 14.6 points per game this season and recently dropped a season-high 33 points Friday, December 20, in Cleveland's victory over Memphis.

Exum, 24, will join Cleveland's young roster that is bannered by Collin Sexton and 2019 No. 5 overall pick Darius Garland. – Rappler.com