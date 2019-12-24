MANILA, Philippines – The Cleveland Cavaliers marked a significant change in their franchise with a gritty 121-118 home win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, December 23 (Tuesday, December 24, Philippine time).

Sophomore guard Colin Sexton put up 25 points and 6 rebounds to lead 4 other Cavaliers in double figures in the win that came hours after the team agreed to trade Jordan Clarkson to the Utah Jazz.

The Cavaliers will get Dante Exum and two future second round draft picks as they continue to rebuild following the exit of LeBron James in 2018.

Darius Garland had 21 points, while Kevin Love delivered 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Cavaliers, who won 3 straight games to improve to 9-21 for 13th place in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers' 3-game winning streak is their longest of the season and their longest since James left for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Cedi Osman added 18 points as Kevin Porter Jr came off the bench with 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 steals in the win.

Meanwhile, the Hawks slumped to their eighth straight loss as they remained at the bottom of the East with a horrendous 6-25 record.

Trae Young churned out his usual numbers of 30 points, 11 assists, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals, but the Hawks just could not get the job done. – Rappler.com