LOS ANGELES, USA – The Golden State Warriors gave their fans an unexpected holiday treat: a 116-104 victory over the Houston Rockets in San Francisco on Wednesday, December 25 (Thursday, December 26, Philippine time).

While the Warriors have reached the last 5 NBA Finals, they've struggled with injuries that have seen stars Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry sidelined and were underdogs against the Rockets lineup featuring James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Draymond Green scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half and Damion Lee added 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds as the Warriors rallied to win their third straight – just their seventh victory of the season.

Westbrook had 30 points and 12 rebounds for Houston. Harden had 24 points and 11 assists as the Warriors' effective defense kept him away from the free throw line.

"It feels amazing," Green said. "You know, we have a super young team and it's been a rough season. But (coach Steve Kerr) has been telling us for the last month we're getting better, we're getting better. It's finally starting to show and paying off and it feels good."

– Rappler.com