MANILA, Philippines – Patrick Beverley got one over The King.

Beverley came up with a clutch defensive play against LeBron James as the Clippers rallied past the Lakers, 111-106, in a battle of Los Angeles teams in the NBA’s holiday extravaganza on Wednesday, December 25 (Thursday, December 26, Philippine time).

The pesky Clippers guard poked the ball out of James’ hands as the Lakers superstar went up for a potential game-tying triple with only 3.4 seconds left.

After a review, officials ruled the ball touched James last, giving the Clippers the last possession.

Paul George hit two free throws for the final margin as the Clippers dealt the Lakers their fourth straight loss.

The BEST 2nd half buckets from the @LAClippers as they erase a 15-point deficit to take the Battle of LA! #NBAXmas #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/pF0eTiaBjx — LIVE on ESPN: NOP@DEN (@NBA) December 26, 2019

Kawhi Leonard dropped 11 of his 35 points in the 4th quarter where the Clippers orchestrated a 17-5 closeout to rule the marquee showdown.

Montrezl Harrell added 18 points and 6 rebounds to complete the Clippers’ comeback from 15 points down, 53-68, in the second half.

George also collected 17 points, 5 boards, 3 assists and 3 blocks in the key victory that hiked the Clippers’ record to 23-10.

Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 25 points and Anthony Davis also had 24 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals and a couple of blocks.

James finished just a rebound short of a triple-double with 23 points, 10 assists, and 9 boards.

Despite the skid, the Lakers remained on top of the Western Conference with a 24-7 record.

Leonard, who shot 5-of-7 from three-point range, knocked in a key triple that tied the game at 101 with 5:14 minutes left.

Lou Williams later made two free throws after a questionable foul call on Davis that put the Clippers on top, 105-103 , before Leonard hit 4 more from the foul line that cushioned their lead, 108-105.

Patrick Beverley comes up with the clutch defensive stop and LAC wins the #NBAXmas battle of LA! #ClipperNation



Final at Staples Center:@LAClippers 111@Lakers 106 pic.twitter.com/wMlnMQ92Sy — NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2019

– Rappler.com