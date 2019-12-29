LOS ANGELES, USA – LeBron James unloaded a team-high 21 points and equaled his season best of 16 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 128-120 win over Portland on Saturday, December 28 (Sunday, December 29, Philippine time).

"We just wanted to play well," Jame said. "We just try to play the right way, sharing the ball on offense. Win, lose, or draw we did that tonight."

James was a late addition to the lineup because of a groin injury that has hampered his play of late. James said treatment for the injury includes plenty of ice packs.

"I am doing all right. I am playing on it. I let the ice take care of it's business," he said.

Kyle Kuzma – who had to clear things up with James after the social media remarks of his trainer Clint Parks – scored a team-high 24 points. (READ: LeBron downplays talk of Kuzma rift)

Anthony Davis added 20 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists in the win.

Coach Frank Vogel said the Lakers (25-7) needed to clean up the mistakes that caused them to suffer their longest losing streak of the season.

"We got a win and we are all happy about it," he said. "We made some adjustments to things that were hurting us the last couple of games."

Damian Lillard recorded 31 points and 9 assists for the Trail Blazers (14-19), who lost their third straight game.

