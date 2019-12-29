LOS ANGELES, USA – Luka Doncic put on another show to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 141-121 victory over the hapless Golden State Warriors in the NBA on Saturday, December 28 (Sunday, December 29, Philippine time).

The 20-year-old Mavs star tallied 31 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds to become the youngest player in league history to record multiple 30-point, 15-assists games in a season. The previous youngest was Michael Jordan in the 1984-1985 season at 21.

Doncic, who only saw action for 3 quarters, also became the first player in league history to record that statline while playing 30 or fewer minutes.

The triple-double was the ninth of the season for Doncic and tied the franchise record set by Jason Kidd in 1995-1996.

Doncic also made 5 three-pointers as Dallas set a franchise record by making 24 from behind the arc. The old mark of 22 took place 3 times.

“We were just making threes, it was kind of crazy,” said Doncic after the young Slovenian tallied his 17th career triple-double.

Tim Hardaway made 6 three-pointers and scored 25 points for the Mavs, who are running 4th in the Western Conference with a 21-10 record.

Kristaps Porzingis made 4 three-pointers while adding 18 points as the Mavericks won for the 15th time in the last 20 games.

D'Angelo Russell scored a game high 35 points for the Warriors, who saw their four-game winning run come to an end.

The former champion Warriors, whose stars got hit by a spate of injuries, remained dead last in the West at 9-25.

Family affair

In New Orleans, Brandon Ingram scored 24 points, and a half dozen teammates also scored in double figures as the New Orleans Pelicans cruised past the Indiana Pacers, 120-98.

Jrue Holiday added 20 points, JJ Redick scored 15 and E'Twaun Moore and Josh Hart came off the bench to score 11 each for the Pelicans.

Jrue, Justin, and Aaron Holiday became the first trio of brothers to play in an NBA game when Justin checked in for the Pacers with 5:13 left in the 1st quarter. Jrue started for New Orleans and Aaron started for Indiana. They were all on the floor at the same time in the 3rd period.

"It was cool," said the 29-year-old Jrue. "What happened was Justin was about to come in and (coach) was about take me out. I told him no I was staying in just because of the moment like that."

Due to the age difference between the brothers – Justin is 30, while Aaron is 23 – the 3 have never played in the same game before, even as children.

The moment the first time in @NBAHistory three brothers shared the court at the same time... @Jrue_Holiday11 x @JustHolla7 x @The_4th_Holiday! pic.twitter.com/76ZTL510Uk — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2019

– Rappler.com