LOS ANGELES, USA – Domantas Sabonis tallied 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Indiana Pacers beat the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers, 115-97, in the NBA in Indianapolis on Tuesday, December 31 (Wednesday, January 1, Philippine time).

TJ Warren scored 21 points, Myles Turner tallied 14 and Jeremy Lamb had 13 for the Pacers, who improved to 15-3 at home.

Doug McDermott also had 12 points for Indiana, while former 76er TJ McConnell added 11 points and 10 assists as the Pacers ended a modest two-game losing skid.

"We played great basketball," Pacers' coach Nate McMillan said. "We established our defense, got stops and were able to get into transition.

"With 35 assists we were making their defense move and work. I just loved the tempo we established at the defensive end of the floor as well as the offensive end."

Philadelphia looked disorganized without All-Star center Embiid, who has an injured left knee. They have won just 3 of 7 games this season when Embiid sat out.

Ben Simmons had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Josh Richardson scored 20 points for the Sixers.

Since beating the Milwaukee Bucks, 121-109, on Christmas Day, the Sixers have dropped 3 consecutive road games in Orlando, Miami and Indianapolis.

"After coming out of Miami (a 117-116 loss in overtime) and losing two games prior to being here, that's a disappointing performance," 76ers coach Brett Brown said.

"I do give Indiana credit as it relates to us missing shots. We certainly had people down. They were some of our better players. Just didn't have the performances that they're used to having."

– Rappler.com