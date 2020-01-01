LOS ANGELES, USA – James Harden scored 35 points and Russell Westbrook finished with 28 as the Houston Rockets cooled off the Denver Nuggets with a 130-104 win in the NBA on Tuesday, December 31 (Wednesday, January 1, Philippine time).

Harden also had 6 assists while Westbrook contributed 7 helpers, avenging an earlier loss to the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic scored 21 points to lead Denver, who had won 9 of their last 10 games.

Denver defeated the Rockets, 105-95, on November 20 by double-teaming Harden which put more pressure on his teammates to try and pick up the slack.

The Rockets moved the ball quickly on Tuesday, seizing control of the contest with a 19-3 burst to open the 4th quarter.

Clint Capela had a double-double for Houston (16 points, 10 rebounds) while Isaiah Hartenstein finished with 16 points and 12 boards off the bench.

Monte Morris came off the bench to score 18 points for Denver. Paul Millsap had 13 points and 9 boards for Denver while Jamal Murray and Will Barton totaled 22 points on 10-of-30 shooting.

@JHarden13 and @russwest44 combine for 63 PTS in the @HoustonRockets win!



Beard: 35 PTS, 6 AST, 6 3PM, 2 BLK

Brodie: 28 PTS, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/VatcyAAzNK — NBA (@NBA) January 1, 2020

Elsewhere, Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Sacramento Kings for the 10th straight time, 105-87.

Leonard finished 8-of-21 from the floor with 7 assists.

Paul George delivered 21 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists for the Clippers, who have won 14 straight in Sacramento. – Rappler.com