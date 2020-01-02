LOS ANGELES, USA – Julius Randle scored 22 points and Mitchell Robinson made franchise history by shooting a perfect 11-of-11 from the field as the New York Knicks won their third straight by routing the Portland Trail Blazers, 117-93, in the NBA on Wednesday, January 1 (Thursday, January 2, Philippine time).

The Knicks win spoiled the return to New York of former Knick Carmelo Anthony, who scored a season-high 26 points.

Robinson finished with 22 points while tying the Knicks' record for the most field-goal made without a miss. Bernard King (January 1984) and Johnny Newman (January 1988) were also 11-of-11 from the field.

The Knicks, who haven't won 3 straight since November 2018, seized control of the contest in the 4th as they outscored Portland, 34-16.

Randle, who also had 13 rebounds, posted a double-double while Marcus Morris (18 points), Bobby Portis (17 points) and Reggie Bullock (11 points) also scored in double figures.

Anthony was playing at Madison Square Garden for just the second time since he was traded by the Knicks to the Oklahoma City Thunder in September 2017,

His 26 points was the most he has scored in a game since he shot 28 for the Houston Rockets against the Brooklyn Nets in November 2018.

Magic snap skid

Elsewhere, DJ Augustin and Nikola Vucevic combined for 45 points as the Orlando Magic snapped a four-game losing skid with a 122-101 victory over the Washington Wizards.

The Magic, who have the league's worst offense, grabbed the lead halfway through the 2nd quarter for a four-point advantage at the half, 62-58.

They built on that in the second half to put the game away.

Augustin finished with a season-high 25 points and Swiss-born Vucevic tallied 20 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Evan Fournier had 18 points, Markelle Fultz scored 16 and Terrence Ross 15 for Orlando.

Bradley Beal returned from missing two games with soreness in his right leg to lead Washington with 27 points.

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as the Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 106-104.

The Bucks improved to 31-5 on the season, the best 36-game start in franchise history. The 1971-1972 Bucks led by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar dropped game No. 36 for a 30-6 mark.

