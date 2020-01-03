LOS ANGELES, USA – The Miami Heat launched 2020 with a dominant defensive performance, holding the reigning champion to 31.5% shooting in an 84-76 NBA victory on Thursday, January 2 (Friday, January 3, Philippine time).

Bam Adebayo led Miami with 15 points and 14 rebounds and the Heat outscored the Toronto Raptors 21-16 in the 4th quarter to pull away in a close contest, improving their league-best home record to 16-1 and their third-best Eastern Conference slate to 25-9.

The Raptors – still missing injured Spanish big man Marc Gasol and Pascal Siakam – were led by the 19 points and 10 rebounds of center Serge Ibaka.

Tyler Herro and Goran Dragic fired 13 points each for the Heat, who held the Raptors to their lowest scoring total in more than 4 years. It was also the second-lowest scoring output by any team this season.

The Raptors likewise scored just 76 points in a game against Miami on November 8, 2015.

Derrick Jones Jr chipped in 10 points and Jimmy Butler delivered 8 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists as Miami set its own season-best for points allowed.

The Raptors shot a horrendous 6-of-42 from three-point range. The defending champions' previous scoring low this season was 88 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on November 11. – Rappler.com