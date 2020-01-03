LOS ANGELES, USA – Reserves Montrezl Harrell unloaded 23 points and Lou Williams scored 22 as the Los Angeles Clippers shook off the early exit of Paul George for a 126-112 home win over the Detroit Pistons in the NBA on Thursday, January 2 (Friday, January 3, Philippine time).

"We took care of business," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said after his team won a second straight game for the first time since they won 4 in a row from December 8 to 14.

The Clippers had alternated wins and losses in the last 3 weeks.

Rivers had no immediate information on George, who departed in the second half with a tight hamstring.

The Clippers, locked in battle with the Denver Nuggets (24-10) for the 2nd spot in the Western Conference, improved to 25-11 behind the Los Angeles Lakers (27-7).

.@TeamLou23 fading and finding the bottom of the net.



Vote Lou https://t.co/kw8BZudidp pic.twitter.com/JWqEA99aEj — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 3, 2020

The Clippers outscored the Pistons, 37-16, in the 3rd quarter to take control of the game.

Kawhi Leonard fired 18 points before the starters rested in the final quarter as Harrell and Williams took over.

Bruce Brown shot 15 to lead Detroit players in double figures. Andre Drummond also had a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons, who skidded to their fourth straight loss for a 12-23 slate.

Elsewhere, Luka Doncic, who led all vote-getters in early All-Star game voting, celebrated with 31 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 123-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

The 20-year-old star scored 15 points in the 4th quarter as the Mavs handed the injury-depleted Nets their fourth straight defeat. – Rappler.com