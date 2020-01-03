NEW YORK, USA – Sacramento Kings center Dewayne Dedmon was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Thursday, January 2 after admitting in a newspaper interview that he wants to be traded to another club.

The punishment was imposed for "public statements detrimental to the NBA and its teams" based upon his comments to the Sacramento Bee before a game Sunday against Denver.

"I would like to be traded," Dedmon told the newspaper. "I haven't been playing so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated.

"I want to be somewhere where I get to play."

The league's agreement with the players union forbids public trade demands, the NBA notably fining Anthony Davis $50,000 last season after his agent went public with a trade request while Davis, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, was with New Orleans.

Dedmon, a 30-year-old 7-footer, signed a three-year contract worth $40 million with the Kings last July. He has averaged 4.8 points and 3.8 rebounds but has played in only two of Sacramento's past 12 games for a total of 7 minutes.

Dedmon joined the NBA in 2013 and has made pervious stops with Golden State, Philadelphia, Orlando, San Antonio and Atlanta. – Rappler.com