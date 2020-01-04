LOS ANGELES, USA – James Harden scored 44 points with 11 assists and 11 rebounds, notching his first triple-double of the NBA season to lift the Houston Rockets to a 118-108 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, January 3 (Saturday, January 4, Philippine time).

Clint Capela added a season-high 30 points with 14 rebounds and Russell Westbrook added 20 points as the Rockets handed the Sixers their fourth straight defeat – a disappointing skid in the wake of their Christmas upset of the Milwaukee Bucks.

RT for The Beard!



44 points

11 assists

11 rebounds pic.twitter.com/EmbfjanWcI — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 4, 2020

The Rockets' 18-point 3rd quarter lead had dwindled to single digit with 2:07 remaining when Harden drained a step-back three-pointer that boosted the Rockets' lead to 11.

After another three-pointer, Harden connected with Capela for an alley-oop dunk that capped the scoring with 55.4 seconds left.

The victory kept the Rockets at 4th in the Western Conference with a 24-11 record behind the Los Angeles Lakers (28-7), Denver Nuggets (24-10) and the LA Clippers (25-11).

Capela. Beast mode.



30 PTS / 14 REB pic.twitter.com/AXUWInuhjQ — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 4, 2020

Harden made 13-of-24 shots. Capela connected on 12-of-16, outplaying Philadelphia star Joel Embiid, who finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds but made just 7-of-17 from the floor.

Ben Simmons led Philadelphia with 29 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists and 4 blocked shots.

The Sixers slipped to 6th in the Eastern Conference with a 23-14 card.

James Harden addressed the media after a big win over the Sixers. pic.twitter.com/0wGgyFVa7Z — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 4, 2020

– Rappler.com