MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Lakers drew prolific performances from LeBron James and Anthony Davis to solidify their place atop the Western Conference with a 106-99 win over the Detroit Pistons.

James registered a triple-double, while Davis put on a spectacular performance on both ends on Sunday, January 5 (Monday, January 6, Manila time), as the Lakers won their fifth straight for a 29-7 card.

Even at 35, there seems to be no slowing down for James after he churned out 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists in the win that saw the Lakers block 20 shots – one shy of their franchise record.

Davis came up with almost half of the Lakers' block output with 8 swats and also delivered 24 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 steals in the all-around effort.

Javale McGee and Dwight Howard joined the block party with 6 and 5 swats, respectively, while combining for 20 points.

The Lakers' 20 blocks are the most in an NBA game since the Toronto Raptors also had 20 in 2001.

Alex Caruso had 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope chalked up 10 points for the Lakers.

Derrick Rose came off the bench with 28 points to pace 6 Pistons players in double figures, but they ran out of gas in the endgame as the Lakers delivered a win-clinching 8-2 run in the final two minutes.

The Pistons dropped to 13-24 for 11th place in the Eastern Conference. – Rappler.com