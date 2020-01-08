LOS ANGELES, USA – The Los Angeles Lakers stretched their winning streak to 6 games with a rout of the New York Knicks on Tuesday, January 7 (Wednesday, January 8, Philippine time) but were given a scare as Anthony Davis hobbled off with a back injury.

The Western Conference leaders cruised to a 117-87 win against a Knicks team who remain near the foot of the Eastern Conference with 10 wins and 27 losses.

LeBron James led the scoring for the Lakers with a 31-point haul that included 6 three-pointers as well as 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

But the main talking point from a one-sided game came after Davis fell heavily while making an attempted block with just under 3 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter.

The 26-year-old center – who alongside James has transformed the Lakers into the best team in the Western Conference this season – writhed in pain on the Staples Center court after the fall.

Davis eventually rose unsteadily with the help of teammates and limped away gingerly to the locker room without returning for the remainder of the game.

The Lakers later said X-rays had come back negative, with Davis suffering a sacral contusion. It was not immediately clear how long Davis may face on the sidelines.

Rich Paul confirms AD's x-rays on lower back came back negative after scary fall against Knicks.



Lakers called Davis’ injury a sacral contusion, which is located above the tailbone. https://t.co/ITMmtmXrBR — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 8, 2020

With Davis sidelined, James received support from the Lakers bench with Kyle Kuzma adding 16 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 15.

RJ Barrett led the Knicks with 19 points.

The Lakers improved to 30-7 to extend their lead at the top of the Western Conference standings, 4.5 games ahead of the second-place Denver Nuggets.

The lane’s LBJ’s flex zone pic.twitter.com/chxD0vWZs0 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 8, 2020

– Rappler.com