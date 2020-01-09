NEW YORK, USA – Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday, January 8 for verbally abusing an official and not immediately leaving the court in a loss at Sacramento on Monday.

Kerr was assessed two technical fouls and ejected from the Warriors' 111-98 loss to the Kings with 74 seconds remaining in the 2nd quarter.

It was the fifth consecutive defeat for Golden State, which is without star guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson due to injuries.

The Warriors – five-time defending Western Conference champions – are 9-29 and worst in the West, 21 1/2 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Lakers.

Kerr, 54, was protesting after a basket by Sacramento's DeAaron Fox, saying there had been a foul during the play prior to the hoop. After receiving the first technical foul, Kerr walked onto the court and continued to complain, prompting the second technical and ejection.

It was only the third time Kerr has been ejected in his coaching career. – Rappler.com