LOS ANGELES, USA – Red-hot power forward Brandon Ingram scored a game high 28 points as the New Orleans Pelicans handed the New York Knicks their fifth straight NBA defeat with a 123-111 win on Friday, January 10.

The Pelicans pulled away in the second half to win their eighth game in the last 11 and improve to 14-25 on the season.

New Orleans has been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since they snapped a franchise record 13-game losing streak in mid-December.

The Knicks have lost five straight – their second losing streak of at least five games this season.

Ingram also had 9 assists and 6 rebounds in the win. He has scored at least 25 points in 7 of his past 11 games.

Jaxson Hayes posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans. He shot a superb 7-of-8 from the field with his only miss coming on his last shot of the game.

Lonzo Ball contributed 15 points and 11 assists while Josh Hart produced 13 points and 10 rebounds.

JJ Redick added 12 points, and E'Twaun Moore had 11 points.

Taj Gibson scored 19 points on 8-of-8 shooting from the field for the Knicks, who had all 5 starters score in double figures.

Also, Jordan McRae scored 29 points and the short-handed Washington Wizards overcame a six-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat the visiting Atlanta Hawks 111-101. – Rappler.com