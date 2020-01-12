LOS ANGELES, USA – LeBron James was ruled out of the Los Angeles Lakers' clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, January 11 (Sunday, January 12, Philippine time) after succumbing to a cold, the team said.

James shrugged off the early symptoms of his illness on Friday to lead the Lakers to an emphatic 129-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks, scoring 35 points and grabbing 16 rebounds to set up the victory.

However the Lakers confirmed on Saturday that the veteran would miss the team's road game against the Thunder.

The NBA superstar finished with 35 points and 16 rebounds to set up the win.

Teammate Danny Green is also out of contention while Anthony Davis is listed as questionable after suffering a bruised tailbone on Tuesday.

James' display on Friday saw him move up into 4th place on the leaderboard for all-time field goals, moving clear of Michael Jordan.

James has led a resurgence of the Lakers this season, with his performances propelling them to the top of the Western Conference with 31 wins and only 7 defeats. – Rappler.com