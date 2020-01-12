MANILA, Philippines – Houston Rockets superstar James Harden had a night for the record books in more ways than one.

In the Rockets’ 139-109 demolition of the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves, the former league MVP tallied 32 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists en route to eclipsing the 20,000-point mark for his career on Saturday, January 11 (Sunday, January 12, Philippine time).

Fittingly enough as one of the league’s most polarizing figures, Harden also set a dubious distinction in the same game as he recorded 11 turnovers in the first half alone. He ended up with no more giveaways in the latter two quarters as Houston’s bench took over in the lopsided affair.

Although Harden was spared from erasing Jason Kidd’s all-time league record of 14 turnovers, the internet was simply not as forgiving.

James Harden has 11 turnovers... It's only halftime pic.twitter.com/hGUN5hSl6z — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 11, 2020

Most cripple-doubles (double-double with 10 turnovers) by a player since 1984:



7 — James Harden

7 — Russell Westbrook



No other player has more than 3. pic.twitter.com/TxMBK37r0B — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 12, 2020

James Harden has 11 turnovers??? in the 1st HALF?????, pic.twitter.com/O8pZyv6XFM — ☇ (@GOATBR0k) January 11, 2020

While the memes and statheads continued to pop up, others rightfully redirected their bemusement at the Wolves, who still trailed by 16, 41-57, at the first half despite Harden’s historically horrible output.

James Harden has ELEVEN turnovers and the #Rockets are shooting about 30% - and the #Timberwolves are still down double digits at the half. Minnesota how terrible is your team. #MINvsHOU https://t.co/QmYrqQWf06 — JASON (@sevenxenemies) January 11, 2020

Literally this is what it feels like watching the Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/MV5qNO9RK9 — Jake (@Jake30609382) January 12, 2020

Coughing up the rock multiple times, however, is nothing new for “The Beard.” Aside from owning the single-game playoff turnover record at 13, he has also recorded the most fumbles in a single season with 464 (5.7 per game) in the 2016-2017 season.

Still, Harden is having a monstrous offensive stretch so far this year, with his scoring average currently sitting at a staggering 37.9 points per game (ppg).

Even with the arrival of fellow ball-dominant guard Russell Westbrook this season, Harden is on pace to finish top 5 in single-season ppg alongside other greats like Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan.

As the Rockets have learned over the past few years with James Harden, you just have to take the good along with the bad. – Rappler.com