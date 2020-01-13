LOS ANGELES, USA – Kyrie Irving had one of the best shooting nights of his career, scoring 21 points in his first game in two months to lift the Brooklyn Nets to a 108-86 win over the hapless Atlanta Hawks.

Irving returned from missing 26 games with a right shoulder problem on Sunday, January 12 (Monday, January 13, Philippine time) and made 10 of 11 shots in his first appearance since November 14.

"I just work on my game diligently," he said. "You have nights like this coming back. I just love the game, I missed it so much."

He nailed his one three-point attempt and had 3 assists in 20 minutes.

After getting 11 points by halftime, Irving went 5-of-5 from the floor in the 3rd quarter before sitting down for the remainder of the game.

He sat over the final 17:54, exiting after the Nets took an 87-50 lead with outcome beyond doubt.

Brooklyn, who was 13-13 in Irving's absence, led by as many as 39 and won its second straight game following a seven-game losing skid.

Taurean Prince added 14 for the Nets, who beat the Hawks for the eighth straight time. Caris LeVert and DeAndre Jordan contributed 13 each for the Nets.

Atlanta saw its league-worst record drop to 8-32.