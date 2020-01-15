LOS ANGELES, USA – NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks improved their league-leading record with a 128-102 romp past the New York Knicks in the NBA on Tuesday, January 14 (Wednesday, January 15, Philippine time).

Antetokounmpo was ruthless in leading the 36-6 Bucks to a fourth straight victory, connecting on 12-of-17 shots and 10-of-12 from the free throw line while grabbing 9 rebounds with 4 assists and a blocked shot.

He did it all in just over 21 minutes on the court as the Bucks, who never trailed and led by as many as 35, turned things over to their reserves in the 4th quarter.

Kawhi Leonard also impressed in Los Angeles, scoring a season-high 43 points in less than 29 minutes on court to lead the Clippers to a 128-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Clippers, who improved their record to 28-13, led by as many as 36 points on the way to their 28th win of the season.

Leonard scored 14 points in the 2nd quarter as the Clippers pulled away. He connected on 14-of-22 shots from the floor with 6 three-pointers before sitting out the entire 4th quarter.

Kawhi Leonard (43 PTS, 6 3PM) becomes the first @LAClippers player to score 40+ in less than 30 minutes played! #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/qLmiy5ZUYc — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2020

Milwaukee's victory was the Eastern Conference-leading Bucks' 13th of the season by 20 or more points.

"I'm just trying to do my job, just trying to be aggressive, make plays," Antetokounmpo said.

Coach Mike Budenholzer was pleased to see the Bucks maintain their focus against the lowly Knicks, who dropped their sixth straight.

"The way we came out it's a good sign for us," he said of a Bucks team on pace for a 70-win season. "The focus of the guys is impressive."

– Rappler.com