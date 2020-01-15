MANILA, Philippines – As the season of the Golden State Warriors goes nowhere good this year, superstar guard Steph Curry has decided to continue making the most of his down time.

Curry, who has been out for months following a hand injury, is attending his good friend Klay Thompson's jersey retirement ceremony at Washington State University on Saturday, January 18 (Sunday, January 19, Philippine time).

The former two-time NBA MVP confirmed the news to Janie McCauley of the Associated Press.

Stephen Curry confirms to this WSU grad he will go to Pullman this weekend for Klay Thompson’s jersey retirement by @WSUCougarMBB @WSUCougars. “I heard it’s pretty cool there.” And then he gave me a nice “Go Cougs!” (With a smile). pic.twitter.com/dG6F3dOdyH — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) January 15, 2020

Like Curry, Thompson has been out of commission since suffering an ACL tear in the pivotal Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, where the Toronto Raptors eventually won their first championship in franchise history.

Since then, Thompson has been attending the Warriors games during a rare down year and even occasionally dabbled in commentary duties to pass the time.

Joining Curry in visiting Thompson's ceremony are ex-teammates Zaza Pachulia and Mike Dunleavy.

Thompson averaged 17.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals over his tenure as a WSU Cougar.

He also holds the school career record of 242 made three-pointers, a precursor of his All-Star run in basketball's highest level of competition. – Rappler.com