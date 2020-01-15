LOS ANGELES, USA – There was another painful defeat for the once-mighty Golden State Warriors as Dwight Powell scored 21 points and Luka Doncic added 20 to lead the visiting Dallas Mavericks to a 124-97 victory in the NBA on Tuesday, January 14 (Wednesday, January 15, Philippine time).

The Warriors, who lost their ninth straight, saw reserve guard Jacob Evans go down hard after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face.

Powell caught Evans with an elbow in the 2nd quarter as Evans tried to challenge a lob to the Dallas big man.

After lying on the court for several minutes Evans was helped off the court and the Warriors said he was taken to hospital for medical evaluation.

It was one more injury for a Warriors team already trying to make do without injured stars Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

The 27-point ripping kept the Mavs in the top 6 of the Western Conference with a 25-15 record while the Warriors remained in the basement with a woeful 9-33 card.

Luka dropped 20 points tonight to help lead the team to a W!@luka7doncic | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/BJQpHRQHn4 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 15, 2020

The Memphis Grizzlies, though, stayed on a roll after beating the Houston Rockets, 121-110, for their sixth straight win.

Rookie point guard Ja Morant scored 26 points and handed out 8 assists for Memphis.

Morant drained 10 of his 11 shots from the field, 3-of-4 from three-point range, as the Grizzlies withstood a 41-point performance from Rockets star James Harden to win the back-and-forth battle.

"I was just hungry, man," Morant said. "We needed this win."

Eric Gordon added 23 points for the Rockets, who were without a resting Russell Westbrook.

The Grizzlies climbed to 19-22 as the Rockets, still in the West top 5, slipped to 26-13.

– Rappler.com