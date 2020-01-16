LOS ANGELES, USA – Markelle Fultz finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Orlando Magic snapped the Los Angeles Lakers' nine-game winning streak with a 119-118 victory on Wednesday, January 15 (Thursday, January 16, Philippine time).

The triple-double was the second of Fultz's career with the other coming in April 2018 when he played for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Aaron Gordon also scored 21 points, Wes Iwundu scored 19 points, Nikola Vucevic had 19, and Terrence Ross came off the bench to score 15 for Orlando.

LeBron James scored just 19 points but added 19 assists for the Lakers, who were playing without injured Anthony Davis.

"We didn't play well enough to win," said Lakers coach Frank Vogel. "They made us pay."

The Magic won despite missing their leading scorer guard Evan Fournier, who has been averaging 19.2 points per game. He missed the contest due to a right quad injury.

"I am not disappointed," said James. "We didn't start the game off the right way. We just got to be better."

The upset kept the Magic at 7th in the Eastern Conference with a 20-21 record.

Despite the loss, the Lakers still hold the top spot in the West with a 33-8 slate.

LeBron on KCP, Troy Daniels, & Quinn Cook's contributions tonight: "Our bench is the reason there was a game at the end." pic.twitter.com/f6e0gHKVv1 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 16, 2020

– Rappler.com