WASHINGTON, USA – Struggling to escape the NBA's Eastern Conference basement, the Atlanta Hawks obtained guards Treveon Graham and Jeff Teague from the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, January 16 in exchange for swingman Allen Crabbe.

The Hawks have stumbled to a 9-32 start at mid-season, last in the East by two games behind the New York Knicks and just ahead of the Golden State Warriors (9-33) to avoid the league's worst record. Atlanta stands 9.5 games out of a playoff spot.

Teague was a 2015 NBA All-Star during a seven-season run from 2009-2016 with the Hawks. He has averaged 12.7 points, 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals over 746 games with Atlanta, Indiana and Minnesota.

This season with Minnesota, Teague has averaged 13.2 points and 6.1 assists.

Graham, who made his NBA debut in 2016, has averaged 4.3 points and 2.2 rebounds over 158 career NBA games with Charlotte, Brooklyn and Minnesota, including 5.2 points and 3.0 rebounds with the Timberwolves this season.

At 15-25, the Timberwolves are 3.5 games behind Memphis for the last Western Conference playoff spot.

Crabbe, obtained by Atlanta from Brooklyn last July, has averaged 5.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in a largely reserve role for the Hawks this season. He has averaged 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists a game in a six-year NBA career. – Rappler.com