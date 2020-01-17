LOS ANGELES, USA – Brandon Ingram outgunned Donovan Mitchell en route to a career-high 49 points as the New Orleans Pelicans snapped the Utah Jazz's 10-game winning streak with a 138-132 overtime victory in the NBA on Thursday, January 16 (Friday, January 17, Philippine time).

The Pelicans looked poised to wrap it up in regulation after Ingam knocked in a jumper with two-tenths of a second left that gave them a 122-121 edge.

But the Jazz kept their streak hope alive after Rudy Gobert split his free throws to tie the game at 122 off a foul from Jaxson Hayes.

Despite the unfortunate play and a five-point deficit halfway through overtime, the Pelicans rebounded to outscore the Jazz, 16-10, as Ingram drained 5 free throws in the closeout.

Former Jazz center Derrick Favors added 21 points and 11 rebounds as New Orleans won for the 10th time in 14 games.

The Pelicans also overcame the huge outing of Mitchell, who tied his career-high 46 points as the Jazz star fired 21 points on a 7-of-15 clip from beyond the arc.

E'Twaun Moore scored 16 points, including a go-ahead layup in overtime, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 12 and Frank Jackson had 10.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 and Gobert had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Jazz before fouling out in overtime.

