NEW YORK, USA – LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers remain the top moneyspinners in NBA jersey and team merchandise sales with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic reaching new popularity heights in 2019.

Figures announced by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) showed James and the Lakers atop the lists for the second straight year, based on online NBA Store sales from October through December 2019.

No purchase figures were given for any team, player, or items.

James, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and three-time NBA champion, has paced jersey sales and kept the Lakers atop the team totals since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Lakers in July 2018.

Leading the fan balloting for the All-Star Game in Chicago, James also leads the NBA in assists this season with 10.9 dimes. He norms 25.4 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Lakers, who lead the Western Conference with a 33-8 record.

Milwaukee's Antetokounmpo, the reigning Most Valuable Player and the top Eastern Conference vote-getter in All-Star voting, ranks 2nd in jersey sales, a career-best spot for the Greek star forward who has the Bucks sitting atop the NBA with a 37-6 record.

The "Greek Freak" is averaging 30.1 points, second in the NBA, as well as 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists a game.

Golden State's Stephen Curry, sidelined by injury most of this season, is third followed by Boston's Jayson Tatum and Houston's James Harden, the NBA scoring leader with 37.2 points a game.

Dallas' Luka Doncic ranks 6th on the jersey sales list, his career high in the sales rankings.

Kawhi Leonard, who left the NBA champion Toronto Raptors for the Los Angeles Clippers between seasons, ranked 7th, followed by Anthony Davis of the Lakers, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets.

Philadelphia's Ben Simmons was 11th followed by injured Kevin Durant, who left the Warriors for the Nets, Houston's Russell Westbrook, Boston's Kemba Walker, and New Orleans' injured rookie Zion Williamson, who has yet to make his NBA regular season debut.

On the team merchandise list, the Lakers are followed by the Celtics, 76ers, Raptors and Bucks. The Warriors are 6th followed in order by the Rockets, Bulls, Heat and Nets, who made the top 10 for the first time since 2014. – Rappler.com