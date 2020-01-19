LOS ANGELES, USA – The Milwaukee Bucks, led by 29 points from reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, ran roughshod over the Brooklyn Nets, improving their league-leading record with a 117-97 victory on Saturday, January 18 (Sunday, January 19, Philippine time).

Antetokounmpo added 12 rebounds in the victory, the Bucks' sixth straight.

Milwaukee improved to 38-6 and lead the Miami Heat by 7 1/2 games in the Eastern Conference.

The best from The Greek Freak:



29 PTS | 12 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL | 25 MIN. pic.twitter.com/UGZiyoRnNr — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 19, 2020

The Bucks led 57-42 at halftime and stretched the advantage to 93-71 heading into the final period.

Khris Middleton added 20 points for the Bucks, who had 6 players score in double figures.

Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 17 points, but Brooklyn never really looked like it could stop the Bucks, who connected on 50.6% of their shots from the field, including 17 of 37 three-point attempts.

They held the Nets to 33.3% shooting, and never trailed after the opening minutes.

"It doesn’t even matter if I’ve got ball troubles or if I’m not playing well, I just got to be out there and do the best I can.” pic.twitter.com/Gc5Pp9fvTG — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 19, 2020

– Rappler.com