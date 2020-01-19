MANILA, Philippines – With the Golden State Warriors currently struggling in the NBA standings, Stephen Curry has seen enough.

Still recovering from a major left hand injury, the two-time league MVP has decided to help out... from the commentary booth.

"You're a great basketball player and an even better interview. Back to you Bob!"@StephenCurry30 || @epaschall pic.twitter.com/d1CR5FtoO2 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 19, 2020

The son of former NBA player and current analyst Dell Curry also clearly inherited his father’s broadcasting chops apart from his lethal marksmanship, as he helped call the Warriors’ game against the Orlando Magic on Saturday, January 18 (Sunday, January 19, Philippine time).

Somehow, Curry’s assist from the booth worked wonders for his teammates, as Golden State eked out a rare win – only their 10th against a staggering 34 losses – in the cross-conference battle.

This is not the first time an injured Warriors All-Star killed time in the broadcast panel, as Klay Thompson also put on the headset and called some games while recovering from an ACL tear.

Even though the championship-winning Splash Brothers are limited nowadays as comic reliefs on the sidelines as they undergo injury rehab, they still find ways to simply be good at what they’re doing.

Plus, they are basically undergoing tryouts before they inevitably transition to analyst roles a decade or so down the line.

Even off the court, they just don’t know how to lose. – Rappler.com