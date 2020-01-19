MANILA, Philippines – NBA veteran marksman Klay Thompson could not help but wax emotional as his jersey was retired at Washington State University on Saturday, January 18 (Sunday, January 19, Philippine time)

More than 10,000 fans of the WSU Cougars showed up to celebrate the occasion with the five-time All-Star, who was obviously pumped to see his No. 1 jersey get raised to the rafters.

“Surpassed all my expectations,” Thompson said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. “Just to see the city and the building. There is nothing like Coug love, I’ve come to realize.”

“I meant that when I said I am traveling around the country and I hear ‘Go Cougs’ all the time. It’s a special kinship when someone says that to you. And I feel the energy tonight. I want to go out there and play so badly. But it’s OK to be a spectator. These young boys are really doing it.”

Indeed, the young Cougars took care of business on their home floor as they beat Oregon State, 89-76, with Thompson and fellow “Splash Brother” Steph Curry cheering them on.

Curry, whom like Thompson was out of commission for the struggling Golden State Warriors due to a major injury, surprised WSU fans when he said that he’d attend the ceremony dedicated to his close friend and fellow champion.

But of course, Thompson deserved nothing but the best company for his individual milestone after a three-year collegiate career that saw him tally a former school record 242 three-pointers made. His feared reputation followed him closely onto the pro levels, as he now holds the NBA record for most made triples in a single game with 14.

Clearly, the best player in WSU history deserved nothing more than the best tribute upon his return. – Rappler.com