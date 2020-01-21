LOS ANGELES, USA – Basketball's "James Gang" was 0-for-2 on Monday, but Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was pleased to have a chance to see his son Bronny play in a high school game in Massachusetts, even if he didn't win.

James was angered, however, that a fan at the HoopHall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts, threw a small object – perhaps a piece of food or small bit of trash – at his son during the game.

"I mean it's just disrespectful, and it was a little kid, too," James said. "I don’t know how old that little kid was. I don’t know if he learned that on his own or he learned that at home or whatever the case may be, but it's disrespectful."

James, on the road with the Lakers facing the Boston Celtics on Monday night, took the side trip to Springfield to see Bronny's Sierra Canyon team take on Paul VI Catholic High School of Virginia.

"Truly a blessing," James said of the rare opportunity to attend one of his 15-year-old son's games. "The only bad thing about that was that the James Gang took two 'Ls' today."

James didn't confirm reports that he travelled by helicopter the 90 miles (145 km) from Springfield to give himself plenty of time to make his own game at TD Garden – where the Celtics routed the Lakers 139-107.

"I walked – and they didn't call it," he quipped.

He was more serious in addressing the incident involving his son, although he didn't realize quite what had happened until video surfaced on social media.

"I was at the complete opposite end of the floor," James said. "I did see the referee stop the game or stop the in-bounds and a cop came up there. But I didn't know what happened until the video evidence shown to me today when I got here."

James said he wasn't surprised that Bronny remained unfazed as a game official called for security and briefly stopped the contest.

"He's cool, calm. He is better than his mom and dad at some of the things he lets off his shoulder," he said of the youngster, a freshman who came off the bench Monday and played 13 minutes.

Sierra Canyon, located in Chatsworth in suburban Los Angeles, suffered their third defeat of the season, falling 70-62. – Rappler.com