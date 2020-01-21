ATLANTA, USA – Forward Chandler Parsons is facing potential career-ending injuries he suffered from a car crash on Wednesday, January 15, according to Murphy & Murphy, a law firm hired by the NBA player.

Morgan & Morgan has been retained by @ATLHawks small forward @ChandlerParsons following a January 15th car crash in which he suffered multiple severe and permanent injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation, and a torn labrum. pic.twitter.com/1qo3ZAUahY — Morgan & Morgan (@forthepeople) January 20, 2020

Parsons was going home from practice when he was involved in a 3-car crash that happened at a busy intersection which was caused by a drunk driver.

“The at-fault driver created utter chaos on the roadway needlessly endangering the lives of countless motorists; he now stands charged with DUI, admitted drinking, had alcohol in the car with him, passed out after causing a 3-car crash at 2 pm on a Wednesday in a busy intersection, seriously injuring and potentially ending Mr Parsons’ career as a professional athlete,” Parsons' lawyers John Morgan and Nick Panagakis said in a statement.

Citing a medical evaluation, the Hawks said that Parsons suffered from a concussion and whiplash. It said Parsons will enter the NBA's concussion protocol but did not give further details.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report:



Chandler Parsons was involved in car accident today. After a medical evaluation at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, he was diagnosed with a concussion & whiplash. He will enter the NBA’s concussion protocol.



More: https://t.co/ZYst4Puvs1 pic.twitter.com/G2tBPgUqLQ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 16, 2020

“Chandler was in peak physical condition at the time of the wreck. He is now working with a team of doctors to regain his health, and at this time, his ability to return to play is unclear," the lawyers said.

“Chandler is having a difficult time accepting the consequences of the defendant’s reckless conduct on the roadway,” they added.

Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce still had no word about his 8-year veteran forward after the Hawks’ matinee game against the Raptors.

"I haven’t spoken to him yet. But he’s doing alright. Last time I did, he was banged up pretty bad," said Pierce.

Parsons signed for the Hawks in 2019 after previous stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets.

He had played in only 5 games for Atlanta this season prior to the accident. – Rappler.com