MANILA, Philippines – In a night where the struggling Golden State Warriors found their groove, Damian Lillard made sure the game wouldn’t slip out of his watch.

"Dame Time" showed up in full force for the Portland Trail Blazers as Lillard erupted for a new career-high 61 points built on 11 three-pointers in the hard-earned 129-124 overtime home win.

Damian Lillard is the 6th player in NBA history with multiple 60-point games.



They are the only two 60-point games in @trailblazers history.



His 61 points are a new franchise record. pic.twitter.com/HOpw8eGj34 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 21, 2020

Despite missing 8 players, including All-Stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, Golden State showed up to play on Martin Luther King Day, as journeyman Alec Burks led the way with 33 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds.

Draft-steal rookie Eric Paschall also flexed his dominance with 22 markers and 13 boards while All-Star point guard D’Angelo Russell added a near-triple-double of 27 points, 9 dimes, and 8 boards.

However, all these efforts were for naught as Lillard was practically unstoppable in the clutch, as evidenced by this heart-stopping stepback triple to send the game to overtime.

DAMIAN LILLARD. COLD BLOODED. TIE GAME. HE’S GOT 54. pic.twitter.com/V2ZFMItkXr — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 21, 2020

The 4-time All-Star then scored 7 of his team’s 16 OT points as he reset the franchise and MLK Day single-game scoring record with his career-best outing.

More importantly, he led the Blazers to a much-needed win to improve to 19-26 for the season.

– Rappler.com