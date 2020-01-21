SEOUL, South Korea – Three Filipinos looked to prove they’re among the world’s best as they showcased their wares in the 2020 NBA 2K League APAC Invitational here.

Aminolah “Rial” Polog Jr, Custer George Galas, and Lynard Clark Banzon earned spots in the Asia-Pacific region’s top 20 in a roster of elite NBA 2K players that also included hopefuls from Australia, China, New Zealand, and South Korea.

“I think the talent here is getting better and better,” said NBA 2K League managing director Brendan Donohue.

“There are players returning for the second year at the APAC Invitational and we’re seeing them improve and become more comfortable with the high-pressure stage. What’s also interesting is we saw some of the best players who play 2K online come here and compete with the best of the world and they’re very competitive.”

The Philippine bets battled it out in the tournament that aims to identify the players who will be eligible for the 2020 NBA 2K League Draft.

Meet the Philippines' top gamers who vied to make a splash:

AMINOLAH ‘RIAL’ POLOG JR

Gamertag: PBE_Rial

Primary Position: Point guard

Getting started

I really love playing basketball in real life, which is my all-time favorite sport. That’s why I fell in love really fast playing NBA 2K too.

It was introduced by my sibling, my brother. He’s a good 2K player, he introduced it to me.

Second shot

It’s great to be considered as one of the top APAC players. It’s my second time here in APAC so I feel more confident right now.

It’s fun here in Korea, it’s my first time here. I’m just doing my best, have fun here.

Off-court

My passion outside of esports is singing. I’m a legit music lover.

2K draft dream

My goal for 2020 is to be a successful NBA 2K esports professional player, and most importantly, to get drafted in the NBA 2K League.

It means everything. It’s my dream. It was my dream last year, sadly I didn’t make it. I’m just trying my best right now to make things right.

CUSTER GEORGE GALAS

Gamertag: PBE__Custer

Primary Position: Small Forward

Getting hooked

In my childhood, I played basketball but basketball is not for me because of my height.

Almost every street in the Philippines has a basketball court and that’s where my love for the game started – from playing street basketball as a kid to being a varsity player at school and playing video games during my free time.

Then, I discovered NBA2K and immediately got hooked. At that time, I didn’t have my own console yet so I played at rental shops. Playing scrimmages with friends, I started to earn money from friendly matches. These friendly matches and practices led me to bagging the NBA 2K17 Asia Tournament title.

Big move

I was recently signed under one of the largest professional gaming agencies in the Philippines. This 2020 I will focus and improve my craft more.

Time out

During my work breaks, I usually spend time watching series and sometimes driving to nearby cities with my motorcycle to see new sights.

All out

Being in the NBA 2K League will be a dream come true because you’ll be playing with the top players all over the world

It’s like being in basketball where you strive to be the greatest. I want to be the greatest in what I do, and with my passion in playing the game, I hope to be one of the greatest.

LYNARD CLARK BANZON

Gamertag: PBE_Clark

Primary Position: Point guard

Perfect match

I started playing when I was a kid. I just love playing basketball and I wanted my life to revolve around basketball. And I was good at video games, so it fits perfectly I guess.

Big leap

I quit my first job to pursue gaming. In fact, enjoying life and savoring everything I am doing along the path to my passion is an important part of the experience. Plus, I am a big Kobe fan!

Comeback

It means a lot to be invited [in APAC] for the second year in a row. It’s such an honor and I just want to showcase my skills

It has been amazing, getting one step closer to your dream, getting drafted, getting another try. Hopefully, I get invited again next year if I don’t get drafted this year. It’s an opportunity, I’ll take my chance on it.

All heart

It will mean everything [to get drafted] because it will be a dream come true.I’ve been dreaming of it since I was a kid, so if I get drafted that would mean a lot especially to my family and friends and all my loved ones.

I just want to be the best in what I do. I’m a professional esports player, I love 2K, I love basketball. – Rappler.com