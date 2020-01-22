MANILA, Philippines – While Derrick Rose’s resurgence campaign continues to run full steam ahead, the Detroit Pistons are still a lagging train wreck in the new NBA season.

As the former league MVP continues to churn out efficient scoring bursts in his new sixth man role, the Pistons are still nowhere near contention in the weaker Eastern Conference with a mediocre 16-28 record.

Because of this, a handful of contenders are looking to trade for the crafty veteran guard in the hope of boosting his and their chances at winning the NBA championship, including the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Not only is Rose averaging a stellar 18.4 points and 5.8 assists on nearly 50% shooting, the 30-year-old combo guard also has a very moveable two-year, $15 million contract.

If ever the Lakers land Rose to play with fellow former MVP LeBron James, the 34-9 Lakers will get even more formidable as they solve their bench scoring woes. However, they would probably have to create a package around streaky forward Kyle Kuzma for the Pistons to consider giving up their best point guard.

The Clippers, meanwhile, have no such problem regarding bench production at all, with Montrezl Harrell and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams lording over the second unit.

Adding Rose will just push the Clippers to an unprecedented and enviable spot of having 3 bench players averaging at least 18 points a game. That’s not even counting star starters Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who are averaging 27.1 and 23.5 markers, respectively.

As for the Sixers, adding Rose will give them much-needed perimeter shooting to pair with the post-ups of their unorthodox point guard Ben Simmons. Sitting at just 5th place in the East with a 29-16 record, Philadelphia is certainly still a piece away from securing top dog status in the conference like last year.

With the Pistons looking to hit the reset button in the aftermath of Blake Griffin’s season-ending knee injury, dealing Rose for future assets can certainly speed up that process.

Meanwhile, Rose can restart his quest for that elusive first taste of an NBA title – a journey that he started in Chicago more than a decade ago. –Rappler.com