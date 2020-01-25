NEW YORK, USA – Joel Embiid returned to full workouts Friday, January 24, with the Philadelphia 76ers and will be re-evaluated Monday, 3 weeks after undergoing surgery for a torn left ringfinger ligament.

He will miss their home game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, but after the evaluation, a team decision announced on the NBA website he could be back on the court Tuesday when they face the Golden State Warriors.

The Sixers have gone 5-3 since Embiid suffered his injury on January 6 in a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Philadelphia stands 29-17 overall, 6th in the Eastern Conference but only 3 games behind second-place Miami Heat.

The seven-foot Cameroonian, averaging 23.4 points and 12.3 rebounds a game in 31 appearances this season, was named an NBA All-Star Game starter for the third consecutive season on Thursday.

He has been nagged by injuries even before being selected with the third pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, having suffered a back stress fracture to miss the end of his college campaign at Kansas.

Embiid underwent right foot surgery 6 days before the NBA Draft and missed the entire 2014-15 campaign with a broken right foot, then needed a second operation in August 2015 and missed the 2015-16 season as well.

After finally reaching the court in 2016, Embiid suffered a left knee injury in February 2017 and missed the remainder of the season after surgery. – Rappler.com